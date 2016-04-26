It's Ninja Slayer VS. DarkNinja In This All NEW Ridiculous NINJA SLAYER Clip
In the latest clip for Ninja Slayer, Ninja Slayer takes on Darkninja... the man that killed his wife and child. The clip has one clear "cut" winner, but it is hard to tell who wins. Watch as they bounce all over the place in the most ridulous, yet awesome clips out there! Don't forget to own the show people are calling "complete trash" on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!
Check out the latest goofy, yet serious trailer for Ninja Slayer. Hit the jump, check out the weirdly amazing Ninja Slayer vs Darkninja clip and let us know what you think!
About Ninja Slayer:
The story takes place in the cyberpunk metropolis of Neo-Saitama. After his wife and child are killed in a ninja turf war, salaryman Kenji Fujikido gets possessed by a mysterious ninja soul known as Naraku Ninja. As Naraku's craving for massacring the evil ninja overlaps with Fujikido's lust for revenge, together they bring Ninja Slayer – a terrifying ninja-killing grim reaper - into existence. The more their mental resonance and physical symbiosis deepens, the more powerful Ninja Slayer becomes. If Fujikido completely surrenders himself to Naraku, he will be unstoppable.
