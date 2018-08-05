J-Pop Band And BLEACH Favorite AQUA TIMEZ To Disband After 15 Years

During the "Big Three" era of shonen (Bleach, One Piece and Naruto) Aqua Timez was the only other J-pop band that was in the same discussion as Asian Kung-Fu Generation.

During the mid-2000s, for shonen opening and ending songs, it seemed as if there was Asian Kung-Fun Generation, Aqua Timez and then everyone else. While AKFG appears to be going strong, Aqua Timez is preparing to call it quits.



The band, whose members consist of Futoshi (太志) (Vocals), OKP-STAR(Bass), Daisuke (大介) (Guitar), mayuko (Keyboard) and TASSHI(Drums) provide 4 theme songs for Bleach, 1 for Gintama, 1 for Naruto: Shippuden and 1 for Magi during a stretch from 2006 - 2015.



In an official statement, the band thanked their fans that have remained loyal across the many years despite the fact that they felt unworthy of such support. The group will officially disband at the end of 2018. When the official statement was posted on the band's website on Monday night, Aqua Timez was a trending topic on Twitter for several hours.

