DEMON SLAYER -KIMETSU NO YAIBA- THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES 2 Game Release Date And Trailer Revealed

What an amazing weekend for Demon Slayer fans. Not only did we learn of the release date for the first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc trilogy, but SEGA also revealed the launch date for its upcoming game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena fighting game that lets players experience the memorable moments of the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series. Developed by CyberConnect2 and published globally by SEGA, the first game in the series was released in 2021. It followed the events of the first season of the anime series along with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train.

Now CyberConnect and SEGA are gearing up to release the next installment, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2. The highly anticipated sequel will be released in North America and Europe on August 5, 2025, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch family of systems (meaning the Switch 2).

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2's story will focus on the events of the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc from the anime adaptation. SEGA shared a new trailer that showcases how the Entertainment District Arc will be portrayed in the Story mode.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will once again feature a large cast of playable characters, including all nine Hashira, the highest-ranking Demon-Slayer swordmen: Giyu Tomioka (Water Hashira), Kyojuro Rengoku (Flame Hashira), Tengen Uzui (Sound Hashira), Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira), Shinobu Kocho (Insect Hashira), Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira), Obanai Iguro (Serpent Hashira), Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira), and Gyomei Himejima (Stone Hashira).

The game also features a VS Mode in which you can select from a wide array of new characters to play as such as Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, the two Hashira who take on an Upper Rank demon in the Swordsmith Village Arc. The full roster includes the eighteen characters from the original Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, the demons added in the free update, and the characters from the Entertainment District DLC packs.

Now that a launch date has been set, SEGA has shared details on the game's editions and pre-order availability. Digital pre-orders will begin on Monday, March 3, 2025, for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. Pre-orders for the Switch version will follow at a later date.

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 USD MSRP) Base game 2 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys – Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui 4 Character Unlock Keys – Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Gyomei Himejima VS Mode System Voice: Upper Rank Demons Set – Akaza, Daki, Gyutaro, Gyokko, and Zohakuten 3 Battle Attire Costumes – Tanjiro Kamado's Kimono (Entertainment District), Inosuke Hashibira's Kimono (Entertainment District), and Tengen Uzui's Shinobi Attire Pre-order bonuses: Advanced Access* – The ability to play the game starting on July 31, 2025, and 2 Character Unlock Keys** – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji Digital Standard Edition ($59.99 USD MSRP) Base game 2 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys – Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui

Pre-order bonus: 2 Character Unlock Keys** – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji Physical Edition ($59.99 USD MSRP) Base Game

2 Character Unlock Keys*** – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles received mixed reviews but was nominated for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards 2021.