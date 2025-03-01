DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Release Date Announced; Promo Video And Poster Revealed

Aniplex has officially announced when the first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc will be released! During the "Corpse Gathering" event held in Japan this weekend, it was confirmed that the first film in the planned trilogy, titled will be released in theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025.

Although Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures ENtertainment are bringing the film to North America, no international release dates were announced.

We did, however, get a new promotional reel and poster for the film trilogy, which will adapt the final arc of the popular manga series. The Infinity Castle Arc is the first half of the overarching Final Battle Arc in the Demon Slayer manga and features the final battle between the Demon Slayer corps and Muzan and his demons.

While the release date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc was clearly the highlight of the event, it was also announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be re-released in Japan with a 4K remaster. Mugen Train will release in theaters across Japan starting May 9th for a five-week run.

Special screenings for the rest of the series will also be released. Each are will be re-edited in "Kimetsu Theater" and will be released weekly beginning April 4th until Infinity Castle premieres.

Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga that follows a young boy named Tanjiro on his quest to kill the demon that massacred his family and turned his sister into a demon herself. The manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020 and has been published in English by Viz Media. The series synopsis reads:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

The manga was adapted into a 26-episode anime by Ufotable that aired from April to September 2019. It was followed by a sequel film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, that was released in October 2020. A second season aired from October 2021 to October 2022 and was followed by a compilation film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, in February 2023. The third season aired from April to June 2023 and was also followed by a compilation film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, which was released in February 2024.

All of this leads up to the highly anticipated Infinity Castle Arc, which adapts the final story arc of the manga. This will be broken into three films, the first which we now know will be released in theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025.

The entire anime series and the Mugen Train movie are available to stream on Crunchyroll in both sub and dub formats.