Netflix Shares New Poster And Video Clip From DEVIL MAY CRY Anime

With a little over a month until the premiere of the Devil May Cry anime, Netflix has shared a new promotion poster and video clip from the series.

The upcoming anime is based on Capcom's action-adventure video game series of the same name. The series follows a orphaned demon hunter for hire named Dante who makes it his life's mission to avenge his mother's death by killing all demons.

"Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck," the series description reads.

The new clip is less about the story and more about action as a wise-cracking Dante lays waste to a trio of demons in an alley.

"Thirst trap demon-hunter for hire, Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch), shows off his unparalleled skills in the areas of demon-hunting and quippy one-liners," Netflix teased alongside the clip.

Jackpot! Check out a new clip from DEVIL MAY CRY, only on Netflix April 3. pic.twitter.com/l83bBs4UOc — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 26, 2025

In addition to the video clip is a new promotional poster featuring Dante front-and-center. Armed with his trademark pair of personally customized pistols, Ebony & Ivory, his legendary sword, and his iconic red trench coat, Dante is walking confidently through a hell-ish landscape.

"Let's go all the way to hell," the poster reads.

From creator Adi Shankar and based on the best-selling Capcom video games, DEVIL MAY CRY is only on Netflix April 3. pic.twitter.com/DQNUWkBiQb — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 26, 2025

Dante is voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch, who is best known for his role as Adam Park, the second on-screen Black Ranger in Power Rangers. He's also voiced some pretty prominent roles in other animated series, including L.L. in Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture, Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Sabo in One Piece, and Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The series is created by Adi Shankar who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shankar previously developed Castlevania, an adult animated series based on Konami's video game franchise of the same name. He also created the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix animated series which was inspired by the 2013 Ubisoft video game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Netflix previously shared a teaser for Devil May Cry, which is produced by Studio Mir, the South Korean animation studio that previously worked on The Legend of Korra and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Devil May Cry will premiere on Netflix on April 3rd.