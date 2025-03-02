Here's When DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Could Release In The U.S.

This weekend at the "Corpse Gathering" event held in Japan, we finally learned that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc will be released in theaters this July. The first film in the planned trilogy that adapts the final arc of the popular manga series will hit theaters on July 18, 2025. The only problem is that the release date only applies to Japan. We still don't know exactly when the film will be released internationally, including in North America.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have already confirmed plans to bring the film to North America, but we still don't have a release date. So let's do a little speculation to see if we can at least figure it out based on previous films in the franchise.

The history of Demon Slayer movie releases

Throughout its history, there have been four seasons of the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba along with three movies, two of which were compilation films.

Season 1 of the anime debuted in April 2019 and was streamed on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation. The English dubbed episodes wouldn't arrive until October of that year.

This was followed by the first movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, which premiered in Japan in October 2020. It didn't come to North American theaters until April 2021, but it's possible the wait could've been due to COVID impacting theaters and movie releases. For what it's worth, it grossed $19.5 million during its North American opening weekend, setting a record as the biggest opening for any foreign-language film released in North America.

A second season of the anime debuted in Japan in October 2021 and was simulcast on Crunchyroll. The English-language episodes didn't air until November 2023.

We then had the compilation film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village, which premiered in Japan on February 3, 2023. The film was released a month later in the United States and Canada, debuting with $10.1 million at the box office.

Season 3 of the anime followed in April 2023 with English episodes releasing in August 2024. We then had a second compilation film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, which premiered in Japanese theaters on February 2, 2024, followed by a theatrical release in the United States on February 23 of the same year.

This led to the fourth season of the anime, Hashira Training Arc, which debuted in May 2024 and was simulcast on Crunchyroll. The English dubs began streaming in June 2024.

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Predicting the U.S. release date of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc

The pattern of releases, dubs and such is all over the place for Demon Slayer, which makes predicting a U.S. release for the Infinity Castle Arc somewhat difficult. It's worth pointing out though that when it comes to the movies, the international release tends to come fairly quickly, usually just a few weeks after it debuts in Japan.

Both compilation films came to North America within a month of their Japan releases. The only outlier was Mugen Train and that came during COVID.

Assuming Crunchyroll and Sony follow a similar release timeline, then Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc could be released in North American theaters, including the U.S. and Canada, sometime in mid-to-late August. However, it should be noted that a previous leaked from Sony Pictures seemingly confirmed an international distribution beginning September 12, 2025. A listing from CineStar, the largest cinema chain in Germany, also had it slated for September 25, 2025. So while history suggests about a month's wait between Japan and international releases, previous leaks indicate we may have to wait a bit longer.

In any case, we should expect Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc to be released in the United States at some point in late 2025. The biggest question now is whether it will be August or September.