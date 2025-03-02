BATMAN NINJA VS YAKUZA LEAGUE Sneak Peek Shared Ahead Of Anime Film's Release This Month

We're just a few weeks away from the release of Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League, and anticipation continues to build towards the anime sequel's debut.

Available on digital later his month, Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League is the highly anticipated sequel to Batman Ninja. The 2018 animated superhero film from Warner Bros., Kamikaze Douga, and YamatoWorks put an anime twist on the DC Comics characters we all know and love, sending Batman, his allies, and enemies to feudal Japan. The movie was a hit with fans, offering a refreshing take on some of DC's most beloved characters.

Now we're just a few weeks away from Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League. The new sequel ups the ante as Batman returns to Gotham City only to discover that a Yakuza-storm warning has been issued. The anomaly appears to have continued with dozens of Yakuza raining down from the sky and a giant island, Hinomoto, now hovering above Gotham City. As Batman quickly discovers, history has been changed and the Justice League — Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, and the Green Lantern — have disappeared.

Except they haven't, they're now fighting for the Yakuza, which is being overseen by Ra's Al Ghul. With Gotham City facing an unprecedented Yakuza threat, it's up to Batman and his allies to save it. In order to do so, they'll have to take on Yakuza versions of the Justice League.

In addition to the trailer above, IGN Fan Fest has provided us with a special sneak peek. The latest teaser features an intense showdown as Batman and Nightwing take on the titular Yakuza League. If you never watched Batman Ninja, it's a great preview of what to expect from the sequel in terms of animation and action.

Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League will make its digital debut on March 18, 2025. Like its predecessor, it will only be available to buy or rent on digital platforms, and doesn't appear that it will be available to stream on Max. The film will also be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 15.