JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 5 GOLDEN WIND Casts Trish Una's Actress
The shonen anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has revealed the voice actress behind the newcomer Trish Una. Sayaka Senbongi will be lending her voice to the character. Trish is the daughter of Boss Diabolo of Pashione, a gang organization.
Golden Wind is produced by Warner Bros. and Shueisha. Viz Media holds the license. The series is currently airing on Saturdays at these TV networks: TOKYO MX, BS11 and Abema TV, their broadcasting time may change. Naokatsu Tsuda, Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi are credited as directors. Yoshikazu Iwanami is in charge of sound.
The opening theme is Fighting Gold by Coda and the ending theme is "Freek'n You" by Jodeci. Here is the main cast:
Cast
Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna
Yuuichi Nakamura as Bruno Buccellati
Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista
Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghriga
Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo
Juichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio
Sayaka Senbongi as Trish Una
The manga series of the same name that inspired this anime ran from November 28, 1995 to March 23, 1999 and has 155 chapters with 17 volumes in total. Hirohiko Araki wrote the story and illustrated the book with serialization from Shounen Jump (Weekly).
Naples, 2001. Giorno Giovanna is a small-time crook with one big dream—to become a "Gang-Star." No ordinary thief, Giorno has a connection to the remarkable Joestar bloodline, and possesses a Stand named Gold Experience. His dream starts to become reality when he meets Bruno Buccellati, a mobster from the gang Passione and a fellow Stand user himself. Realizing that they share similar ideals, and both disagree with the gang's harmful affairs, Giorno reveals his goal to Bruno: with Bruno's help, he will reform Passione by overthrowing the boss.
As Giorno becomes a member of Passione, and is inducted into Bruno's squad, he discovers that it is no simple gang; its numbers are teeming with Stand users. Now confronted by other squads of differing loyalties and unpredictable caliber, their goal to change the gang from the inside out will be a tough one. Taking on these adversaries, Giorno attempts to rise through the ranks and inch closer to the boss, a man who is shrouded in mystery.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles
