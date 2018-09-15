JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: VENTO AUREO Presents Narancia Ghirga In New Video

Through the official website of the animated adaptation of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo, a new promotional video has been shared. On this occasion, the character Narancia Ghirga and his stand Aerosmith are presented, played by Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academy), .



The series will be officially released in Japan through the Tokyo MX channel on October 5th. Outside of Japan it can be followed through Crunchyroll.



David Production will have Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi (Fukumenkei Noise) as directors, replacing Naokatsu Tsuda, while the script will be written by Yasuko Kobayashi (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Attack on the Titans).



As for the artistic section, Takahiro Kishida (Durarara!!, Haikyu!! The Aces Volley) is responsible for the design of characters and Shunichi Ishimoto (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable) is the head of animation. For its part, the soundtrack falls on Yugo Kanno (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Psycho-Pass, Ajin).



Vento Aureo is the fifth arc of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and was published between 1995 and 1999 in Shueisha's Weekly Shônen Jump and ending with a total of 17 compilation volumes. After this, Hirohiko Araki continued with Stone Ocean.





