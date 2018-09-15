JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: VENTO AUREO Presents Narancia Ghirga In New Video
Written by Hirohiko Araki, the fifth story arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Vento Aureo, will be adapted into the anime series soon. The series has presented characters before and Narancia Ghirga is next.
Through the official website of the animated adaptation of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo, a new promotional video has been shared. On this occasion, the character Narancia Ghirga and his stand Aerosmith are presented, played by Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academy), .
The series will be officially released in Japan through the Tokyo MX channel on October 5th. Outside of Japan it can be followed through Crunchyroll.
David Production will have Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi (Fukumenkei Noise) as directors, replacing Naokatsu Tsuda, while the script will be written by Yasuko Kobayashi (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Attack on the Titans).
As for the artistic section, Takahiro Kishida (Durarara!!, Haikyu!! The Aces Volley) is responsible for the design of characters and Shunichi Ishimoto (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable) is the head of animation. For its part, the soundtrack falls on Yugo Kanno (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Psycho-Pass, Ajin).
Vento Aureo is the fifth arc of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and was published between 1995 and 1999 in Shueisha's Weekly Shônen Jump and ending with a total of 17 compilation volumes. After this, Hirohiko Araki continued with Stone Ocean.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]