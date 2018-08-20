JUMP FORCE Fighting Game Adds Gon, Hisoka, Sanji, Blackbeard To Character Roster
In the October issue of Shueisha's V Jump magazine its has been revealed that a few more names have been added to list of playable characters in the upcoming Jump Force fighting game! The names added were Gon Freecss and Hisoka Morow from Hunter X Hunter, as well as Sanji and Blackbeard from One Piece, will join the brawl in the Jump Force crossover game as playable characters.
The other confirmed characters for the roster are: Naruto, Goku, Luffy, Frieza, Roronoa Zoro, Sasuke Uchiha, Ichigo, Rukia, and Aizen. Light and Ryuk from Death Note will also appear in the game.
Spike Chunsoft is developing the game, and it will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2019. Check out the official teaser trailer for the game down below!
Jump Force Synopsis: Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
