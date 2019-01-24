Kadokawa Corp. Opens Specialty Anime Theater In Tokyo
Kadokawa Corp., a large Japanese conglomerate that has their hands in everything from anime & manga to real estate and mobile phones, recently announced the opening of the new EJ Theater in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district. The facility also boasts a cafe and gallery space that will be utilized for premieres and special screenings.
As anime and otaku culture becomes more mainstream around the world, it continues to struggle back in Japan. Kadokawa's new anime theater hopes to change that.
Kadokawa also stated that they're open to partnering with competitive anime companies to host events in the theater and/or gallery space.
The theater seats 300 and is located on the 4th and 5th floor of Shinjuku Culture Building in Shinjuku 3 Choume, Tokyo. The theater is currentlyMade in Abyss Movie 2: Wandering Twilight. showing the second Made in Abyss compilation film,
