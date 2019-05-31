KAIJI FINAL GAME Movie Set To Open Early Next Year

Nobuyuki Fukumoto's Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji manga is one of the best, and everyone should read it. However, if you’re someone who doesn’t have the time, how about checking out the upcoming movie?
Yes, a movie is being made, and it’s called Kaiji Final Game, and guess what? The film is set to open on January 10, 2020. We do not know the full details right now, but we do know several characters will make it in the film.
The current casts are as follows:
Nagisa Sekimizu as Kanako Kirino
Tatsuya Fujiwara as Kaiji
Mackenyu as Minato Hirose
Sōta Fukushi as Kōsuke Takakura
Kōtarō Yoshida as Yohishiro Kurosaki
For those who were not aware, Fujiwara played the role of Kaiji in the two previous movies. They are Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler (2009) and Kaiji 2 - Jinsei Dakkai Game (2011).
The first two movies were not bad, so we can only hope the third in the trilogy turns out to be more than good enough. At this point, we can only hope for the best.
Description of the manga:
Ne'er-do-well Kaiji Itou's shiftless existence is suddenly rattled by a visit from the yakuza. Burdened by debt and resentment, Kaiji is coerced into gambling for his worthless life. As the stakes grow higher and the rules become increasingly more bizarre, Kaiji must finally take the future into his own hands! Legendary mangaka Nobuyuki Fukumoto finally makes his English-language debut. The inspiration for the infamous anime by the same name and the Netflix live-action film Animal World takes readers into the dark side of Japan's post-bubble economic society by thrusting them into a world of debt, debauchery, and delusion.