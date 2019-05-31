KAIJI FINAL GAME Movie Set To Open Early Next Year

If you're a fan of Kaiji, then you'll be happy to know that the third movie, Kaiji Final Game, is scheduled for opening come early next year in Japan.

Nobuyuki Fukumoto's Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji manga is one of the best, and everyone should read it. However, if you’re someone who doesn’t have the time, how about checking out the upcoming movie?

Yes, a movie is being made, and it’s called Kaiji Final Game, and guess what? The film is set to open on January 10, 2020. We do not know the full details right now, but we do know several characters will make it in the film.

The current casts are as follows:

Nagisa Sekimizu as Kanako Kirino

Tatsuya Fujiwara as Kaiji

Mackenyu as Minato Hirose

Sōta Fukushi as Kōsuke Takakura

Kōtarō Yoshida as Yohishiro Kurosaki

For those who were not aware, Fujiwara played the role of Kaiji in the two previous movies. They are Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler (2009) and Kaiji 2 - Jinsei Dakkai Game (2011).

The first two movies were not bad, so we can only hope the third in the trilogy turns out to be more than good enough. At this point, we can only hope for the best.

Description of the manga: