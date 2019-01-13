KAMEN RIDER: Shinobi Rider Is Getting His Own Spin-off Series

a boy born in the year 2000, who has dreams of him becoming a king. In the fall of 2018, the boy meets a girl who appears before him in a time machine. The girl explains that she comes from the future year of 2068, a hopeless future where a demon king rules and people suffer. The girl further explains to the boy that his destiny will be to become "Zi-O," the same demon king that will rule over the world." The series has proven to be one of the most succesful Kamen Rider series yet with even more surprises under its sleeve.

Rider Time Shinobi is a brand new "premium drama" spin-off series (the second of the initiative) that follows the Purple colored Shinobi Rider. The series will have Hideya Tadawa as the titular hero and is set to only premier in Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club app and is set to premier this March. Excited for the new series or the expansion of this Kamen Rider universe? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

