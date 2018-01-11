KARAKURI CIRCUS Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast

The official Karakuri Circus website has revealed new voice cast members joining the project. The new actors are: Katsuhisa Houki as Ling Jianfong, Yoshino Najo as Ling Mingxia, Ayane Sakura as Fatima, Kenji Hamada as George LaRoche, Hiromichi Kogami as Rockenfield, Tomokazu Seki as Baiying, Toshio Furukawa as Baijin and Megumi Hayashibara as Francine.

These four new members join the main characters: Rikiya Koyama as Narumi Katou, Megumi Hayashibara as Shirogane Saiga, Chihiro Ueda as Masaru Saiga and Jin Bai.

Masao Maruyama is producing the series, Satoshi Nishimura is the director and Yuuki Hayashi is producing music. The opening them is Gekkou by BUMP OF CHICKEN and the ending theme has not been revealed. The series has a premiere date of October 11 and is produced by Shogakukan and Twin Engine.