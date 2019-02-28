KATANA MAIDENS: TOJI MIKO Manga Is Coming To An End Very Soon

Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko, the popular manga, is coming to an end next month after two years running. We can't wait to see an anime adaptation.

The manga adaptation of Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko is coming to an end come March 26 of this year, so if you’re a fan of the show, then it’s time begin the process of locating a new manga to read.



For those who aren’t fully aware, Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko came out first back in October of 2017 via Shōnen Ace. The franchise has gone on since to become quite popular, and all that’s left is for an anime adaptation in the near future.



So, what is this manga all about, then? Well, apparently, shrine maidens have been roaming the Earth since ancient times. They wield powerful swords, and with their power, they can exorcize monsters from anyone.



These monsters are a threat to mankind, but quite strangely, these warrior women tend to prefer wearing a school uniform when going into battle. Yes, they attend school, but one would think they’d wear some form of armor, but such is not the case.



Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko brings to the table much of the Shonen tropes, therefore, whatever weird things you come across, don’t be surprised whatsoever.



After the series has come to an end, you can go on ahead and play the official video game for both iOS and Android.

