KEMONO FRIENDS Season 2 Has Revealed A New Key Visual

The official Twitter account for the Kemono anime has shared a new image of the upcoming season. The promo doesn't reveal much but shows two characters we will see in the series.



The sequel to Kemono Friends has no other information to share right now. We do not know if the voice cast will stay the same or if the staff contains the same producers or studio.



The manga, Kemono Friends: Welcome to Japari Park! is serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's Shonen Ace magazine, it started publication on May 2015.



The first anime aired last year on January 10th and was simulcasted by Crunchyroll. The opening theme of the series is Yokoso Japari Park e.



As soon as information on the second season comes up, we will let you know.