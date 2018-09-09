KISHUKU GAKKOU NO JULIET Releases Second Teaser And Release Date

The Kishuku Gakkō no Juliet website has unveiled a second promotional trailer for the anime series. The video shows the opening theme of the anime, entitled "Love With You" and performed by the Japanese synthpop group fripSide.



The trailer also confirms the premiere of this anime on the Japanese small screen for October 5th, which will be broadcasted through the anime block of Animeism of MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. Amazon Prime Video will exclusively offer this anime outside of Japan.



Seiki Takuno, director of Yamada-kun to 7-nin no Majo and Koi to Uso, directs this animated project for the studio Linden Films, while Takao Yoshioka (Your lie in April) is responsible for writing the script of the anime.



Yufuki Morimoto is credited as the author of the character designs and Yukihiro Saito of the artistic direction. Yota Tsuruoka is in charge of sound direction and Masaru Yokoyama of musical composition.



Yousuke Kaneda writes and illustrates this romantic comedy since 2015 in the Weekly Shônen Magazine of Kodansha, although it initially started as a one-shot published in the Monthly Shônen Magazine. To date, the work has 7 compilation volumes in Japan.





