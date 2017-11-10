Koei Tecmos ATTACK ON TITAN 2 Will Have Over 30 Playable Characters
The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine updated with some fresh details for the Attack On Titan 2 video game, including its plans to feature over 30 playable characters. Among the most recently-revealed additions are Mike Zacharias, Nanaba, and Gelgar. Here's a silhouetted look down below at the sheer number of characters to be playable in the action game.
Hopefully you're ready to choose from a ton of different characters in the upcoming Attack on Titan 2 video game. Hit the jump for the full details!
Of course, you won't be able to use all these characters at any given moment in the story mode, which follows the events of Attack on Titan season two. You can, however, increase your bond with the characters in day-to-day moments and learn more about them and their history in side story scenarios. Beyond the season two story, Attack on Titan 2 will explore some original work, with supervision by creator Hajime Isayama. There will also be online co-op, and more information is set to be revealed during a special October 24 broadcast!
Here is the official trailer of Attack On Titan 2 for your viewing pleasure! Attack on Titan 2 is currently set for an early 2018 launch for PS4, PS Vita (Japan only), Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
Attack On Titan Synopsis: Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life, he becomes the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom and faces the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans approaches Wall Rose, and the battle for humanity continues!
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you going to be picking up Attack On Titan 2 when it releases? Are you excited to get in on some more titan killing action? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!
