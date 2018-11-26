KUROKO NO BASKET'S Fourth Live-Action Play Reveals New Visual And Cast

Hiroki Tanaka as Shigehiro Agiwara

The story will focus on the final match of the Winter Cup and will end this series of plays based on the popular sports manga of Tadatoshi Fujimaki.

This will be the fourth play that the Kuroko no Basket manga receives. The first one was launched in April 2016 in Tokyo, while the second and third part, in addition to that city, were also performed in Osaka. They did this in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Tadatoshi Fujimaki published the manga Kuroko no Basket in the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine of Shueisha between December 2008 and August 2014, being compiled in 30 volumes. The work also resulted in a three-season anime adaptation produced by Production I.G, as well as several films.

Later, between December 2014 and March 2016, it made a sequel titled Kuroko no Basket Extra Game, which would lead to two compilation volumes.

The anime series ran from April 7, 2012 to June 30, 2015 and has 75 episodes in total. Here is the staff behind the three seasons of the anime:



Anime Staff

Director - Shunsuke Tada

Writer - Noburo Takagi

Music - Ryosuke Nakanishi, R O N, Alpha Eastman, Yoshihiro Ike