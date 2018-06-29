Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

KyoAni Releases First Trailer For Archery Anime TSURUNE ARCHERY

Studio Kyoto Animatin has released the first trailer for its adaptation of novelist Kotoko Ayano's Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-bu (Tsurune: Kazemai High School's Archery Club).

Kyoto Animation (Violet Evergarden, Beyond the Boundary) has a new anime coming this Fall.  It's an adaptation of the Japanese novel, Kazemai High School's Archery CLub from Kotoko Ayano.  This far out, the teaser trailer just offers a few stills but does reveal the key staff and voice cast.

Episode director Takuya Yamamura will be making his series director debut while Michiko Yokote handles the script adaptation of Ayano's novel. Beyond the Boundary's Miku Kadowaki is handling character designs.  Harumi Fuuki is credited as the music composer.

An official website and Twitter account for the anime have also gone live.
