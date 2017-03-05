Live-Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Movie Bombs In Japan

It seems the live-action film adaptation of Hiroaki Samura's Blade of the Immortal manga has a lot in common with the 2008 anime series...it pales in comparison to the original source material.

Per Crunchyroll [via Eiga.com ], the live-action Blade of the Immortal movie, which debuted this past weekend in Japan during Golden Week bombed, taking sixth place.

Weekend box office in Japan (April 29-30, 2017)

1 (1). "Beauty and the Beast"

2 (2). "Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter"

3 (new). "The Fate of Fast and Furious"

4 (new). "Teiichi no Kuni"

5 (3). "Crayon Shin-chan: Invasion!! Alien Shiriri"

6 (new). "Blade of the Immortal"

7 (5). "Sing"

8 (4). "March Comes like a Lion: 2nd Part"

9 (6). "Moana"

10 (new). "Kamisama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama: Kiseki o Okose ♪ Tepuru to Doki Doki Cocotama Kai"

WB Japan was reportedly hoping for the film to gross roughly ¥10 billion yen ($88.7M USD) but with an opening weekend of just ¥89 million yen ($790,026 USD) at a time when all of Japan is on holiday, it's now shaky as to whether the film will even be able to cross the ¥1 billion yen mark ($8.87M USD). This is the second box office failure in a row for director Takashi Miike, who was coming off an anime adaptation of Terra Formars. This trend suddenly doesn't bode well for his next feature, another manga adaptation, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I. If that film follows Terra Formars and Blade of the Immortal, Chapter 1 will be the only chapter hitting theaters.

SYNOPSIS