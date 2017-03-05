Live-Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Movie Bombs In Japan

Per Crunchyroll [via Eiga.com], the live-action Blade of the Immortal movie, which debuted this past weekend in Japan during Golden Week bombed, taking sixth place.
Weekend box office in Japan (April 29-30, 2017)
1 (1). "Beauty and the Beast"
2 (2). "Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter"
3 (new). "The Fate of Fast and Furious"
4 (new). "Teiichi no Kuni"
5 (3). "Crayon Shin-chan: Invasion!! Alien Shiriri"
6 (new). "Blade of the Immortal"
7 (5). "Sing"
8 (4). "March Comes like a Lion: 2nd Part"
9 (6). "Moana"
10 (new). "Kamisama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama: Kiseki o Okose ♪ Tepuru to Doki Doki Cocotama Kai"
WB Japan was reportedly hoping for the film to gross roughly ¥10 billion yen ($88.7M USD) but with an opening weekend of just ¥89 million yen ($790,026 USD) at a time when all of Japan is on holiday, it's now shaky as to whether the film will even be able to cross the ¥1 billion yen mark ($8.87M USD). This is the second box office failure in a row for director Takashi Miike, who was coming off an anime adaptation of Terra Formars. This trend suddenly doesn't bode well for his next feature, another manga adaptation, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I. If that film follows Terra Formars and Blade of the Immortal, Chapter 1 will be the only chapter hitting theaters.
SYNOPSIS
To end his eternal suffering, he must slay one thousand enemies! Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents' killers . . . and his quest won't end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!
WB Japan will release the film on April 29, 2017 during Golden Week.
Hiroaki Samura first launched the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine in 1993 and concluded it in 2012 at 30 volumes. There are currently 5 million copies in print across 20+ countries. It previously won an Eisner Award in 2000. Dark Horse publishes the manga in North America and will release an omnibus in the near future. A 13-episode anime from Bee Train and Production I.G. aired in 2008 and retold a very condensed version of the first 6 volumes.
