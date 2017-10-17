Live Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Will Premiere In US At Anime NYC
The event will be host to the U.S. premiere of the feature of Fullmetal Alchemist, which has officially been announced as Anime NYC's Closing Film, with a screening planned for November 19. Fumihiko Sori will also be in attendance at Anime NYC to introduce the film and sign autographs for fans prior to the debut, which will mark the film's first screening ahead of its Japanese theatrical opening later this year.
Fans looking forward to the upcoming Fumihiko Sori-directed live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie will want to make sure they're at this year's inaugural Anime NYC. Hit the jump for full details!
The Anime NYC website has more information on tickets, which are exclusively open to Anime NYC attendees. The premiere will be available for an additional $10, and you'll need to have a Weekend, Sunday, Panelist, or Exhibitor Badge as well as the ticket to attend. The showing itself kicks off at 3:00pm on Sunday, November 19 on Anime NYC's main stage.
As for Fumihiko Sori's autograph session, it will be free, with no additional ticket required. Those are all the details we know about it. Stay tuned for further details on the signing.
Here is the official trailer of the Live-Action Fullmetal Alchemist followed by a tweet with the official movie poster for your viewing pleasure! Fullmetal Alchemist's worldwide premiere takes place on October 25 as the Opening Film of the Tokyo International Film Festival, and the Japanese theatrical run will follow starting December 1.
Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.
