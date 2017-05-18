Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Live-Action SAINT SEIYA Movie In Development; Will Reportedly Target Western Audiences

Live-Action SAINT SEIYA Movie In Development; Will Reportedly Target Western Audiences

Though Ghost in the Shell may have bombed at the box office, that's not stopping Toei Animation from teaming with Hong Kong-based A Really Good Film Company (ARGF)for a live-action Saint Seiya movie.

MarkJulian | 5/18/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
According to Eiga.com, Toei and China's  A Really Good Film Company (ARGF) are joining forces to produce a live-action adaptation of Saint Seiya.  Generally viewed as the mail version of Sailor Moon by Western readers,  Masami Kurumada began publishing Sainy Seiya in 1986 and concluded his run in 1990.  The story is a loose adaptation of Greek mythology which sees a group of mortal male teens bestowed with the powers inspired by various Greek deities who must then protect the reincarnation of Athena from evil forces.

Eiga is describing the film as a "Hollywood" adaptation but there's no American company listed as being involved with the project.  Their statement could be intending to convey that the film will have a large "Hollywood-esque budget" and that it will be aimed for the Chinese movie audience, a film market that currently sits at #2 but is poised to soon overtake the U.S.

Oscar nominated director Tomasz Bagiński (for his short film, The Cathedral) is set to direct.  Though Saint Seiya never secured a foothold in the U.S., it's incredibly popular in Spanish speaking countries.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
FAIRY TAIL Creator Hiro Mashima Teases What's Next For His Beloved Shonen Series FAIRY TAIL Creator Hiro Mashima Teases What's Next For His Beloved Shonen Series
Recently, it was revealed that Fairy Tail would be concluding in two more volumes but could there be a spinoff in the works à la Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Read on for clues.
I KILL GIANTS First Look Reveals Madison Wolfe And Zoe Saldana I KILL GIANTS First Look Reveals Madison Wolfe And Zoe Saldana
It's very rare to hear about Western-produced manga, let alone see one adapted into a feature-length, live-action movie. But that's exactly what's happening to Joe Kelly and J.M. Ken Niimura's I Kill Giants.
Weekly Shonen Jump's Circulation Falls Bellow 2 Million Weekly Shonen Jump's Circulation Falls Bellow 2 Million
What's the state of shonen manga in Japan. Going by the recent news that Weekly Shonen Jump's circulation has fallen below the 2-million mark - it's not very good... or is there more to the story?
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]