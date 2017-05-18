Live-Action SAINT SEIYA Movie In Development; Will Reportedly Target Western Audiences
According to Eiga.com, Toei and China's A Really Good Film Company (ARGF) are joining forces to produce a live-action adaptation of Saint Seiya. Generally viewed as the mail version of Sailor Moon by Western readers, Masami Kurumada began publishing Sainy Seiya in 1986 and concluded his run in 1990. The story is a loose adaptation of Greek mythology which sees a group of mortal male teens bestowed with the powers inspired by various Greek deities who must then protect the reincarnation of Athena from evil forces.
Though Ghost in the Shell may have bombed at the box office, that's not stopping Toei Animation from teaming with Hong Kong-based A Really Good Film Company (ARGF)for a live-action Saint Seiya movie.
Eiga is describing the film as a "Hollywood" adaptation but there's no American company listed as being involved with the project. Their statement could be intending to convey that the film will have a large "Hollywood-esque budget" and that it will be aimed for the Chinese movie audience, a film market that currently sits at #2 but is poised to soon overtake the U.S.
Oscar nominated director Tomasz Bagiński (for his short film, The Cathedral) is set to direct. Though Saint Seiya never secured a foothold in the U.S., it's incredibly popular in Spanish speaking countries.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]