According to Eiga.com , Toei and China's A Really Good Film Company (ARGF) are joining forces to produce a live-action adaptation of. Generally viewed as the mail version ofby Western readers, Masami Kurumada began publishing Sainy Seiya in 1986 and concluded his run in 1990. The story is a loose adaptation of Greek mythology which sees a group of mortal male teens bestowed with the powers inspired by various Greek deities who must then protect the reincarnation of Athena from evil forces.Eiga is describing the film as a "Hollywood" adaptation but there's no American company listed as being involved with the project. Their statement could be intending to convey that the film will have a large "Hollywood-esque budget" and that it will be aimed for the Chinese movie audience, a film market that currently sits at #2 but is poised to soon overtake the U.S.Oscar nominated director Tomasz Bagiński (for his short film, The Cathedral) is set to direct. Though Saint Seiya never secured a foothold in the U.S., it's incredibly popular in Spanish speaking countries.