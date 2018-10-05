LORD OF VERMILLION Upcoming Anime Series Has Revealed The Full Cast And A July Premiere
Earlier today the official website for Lord of Vermillion: Guren no Ō (Crimson King), revealed the full cast and that the show will premiere this July. The television anime series is based off of the Square Enix's Lord of Vermilion arcade trading card game series. Check out the full cast for the show down below:
Satoshi Hino as Kotetsu Dōmyōji
Ai Kayano as Shōko Hanashima
Hiroki Touchi as Isshin Kakihara
Toshiyuki Morikawa as Inuki Akaya
Aoi Yūki as Koume Sakiyama
Junichi Suwabe as Jun Aoi
Takuma Terashima as Haru Minakami
Shinichiro Miki as Kaburagi Kark
Chiwa Saito as Chiyu
Yui Horie as Julia Ichijō
Akira Ishida as Suruga Jūmonji
Yu Kobayashi as Marie Kurokami
Rie Kugimiya as Tsubaki Manazuru
Rina Satou as Akira Harabuki
Nogizaka46 member Sayuri Inoue as Dux
Previously announced cast include Yuuki Kaji as Chihiro Kamina and Misato Fukuen as Yuri Shiraki. Fun fact, all of the cast members except for Sayuri Inoue are reprising their respective roles from the video games.
In addition, Square Enix has multiple events planned to help celebrate the game series' 10th anniversary, with the anime series up high on the list among them. The Lord of Vermilion IV game will update on June 28th, and will include the new characters Haruo Yaguchi and Akira Ōno from the upcoming Hi Score Girl anime.
The story of the anime can be described as:
The series takes place in Tokyo in 2030. In a suburban area, suddenly a high-frequency resonant sound is heard, and at the same time a red mist shrouds the area. Anyone who hears the sound, be it human or animal, loses consciousness. The government estimates that it might be an unidentified virus, and fearful of an epidemic, blockades Tokyo and moves its base to Osaka. However, six days after the incident, those who lost consciousness from the sound awaken for no apparent reason. Those blockaded in Tokyo slowly start to get the city functioning again, but after that day strange incidents start to occur at the blockade border. Those who have awakened a hidden blood power arise, are drawn to one another, and must face a cruel fate.
What are your thoughts on the news? Have you ever played the video games? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
