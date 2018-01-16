MAZINGER Z: INFINITY Makes A Big Comeback By Taking 6th Place In Japan Box Office

Mazinger Z: Infinity made a huge come back and rose above the Attack on Titan 2nd TV anime compilation film and took 6th place in its first weekend!

According to the latest box office report for the weekend of January 13-14, Mazinger Z : Infinity, a feature film sequel to the original Mazinger Z TV anime series in the mid-1970s, brought in 87 million yen from the 54,000 ticket sale for a sixth place finish in its opening weekend in Japan.



The opening weekend gross was only 60 percent of that of Girls und Panzer das Finale: 1st Chapter which had hit early last month, and also had 100 less theaters. It got 90.4 rating and ranked 4th in Pia's first day satisfaction ranking.



The 100-minute film held its world premiere at the 12th International Rome Film Festival in Italy on October 28, 2017, and will also get theatrical screenings with English subtitles in the United States on February 11-12. Viz Media has acquired its licence for the film in the North America.



Although it ranked No.1 with 92.0 rating on Pia's first day satisfaction ranking, Attack on Titan: The Roar of Awakening, a compilation film based on the TV anime Attack on Titan second season, sadly did not make it to the top 10 in its opening weekend.



Here is the official trailer for Mazinger Z: Infinity from Viz Media for your viewing pleasure!







Mazinger Z: Infinity Synopsis: Ten years ago, the villainous scientist Dr. Hell led his wicked followers, known as the Underground Empire, in a struggle to destroy all of humanity. It was against these forces that the young hero Koji Kabuto fought, piloting the legendary super robot “Mazinger Z.” Koji’s victory stopped Dr. Hell’s evil plan and returned peace to the Earth.



Now Koji has left the pilot seat behind and become a scientist in his own right, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps. Yet an unexpected encounter deep under Mt. Fuji triggers an even greater threat to mankind than ever before and alters Koji’s destiny forever. With humanity’s fate in their hands, Koji and Mazinger Z face a choice between good…and evil.

