MEGA MAN: FULLY CHARGED Animated Series Will Be Making Its Debut At San Diego Comic-Con 2018

The upcoming series Mega Man: Fully Charged , based on the iconic video game franchise of the same name, will debut during a recently revealed SDCC panel. Hit the jump to find out more...

The upcoming animated series based on the Mega Man series of video games is set to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con this month. Mega Man: Fully Charged will be premiering on Cartoon Network later this year but if you're attending the recently revealed Comic-Con panel you'll be privy to a sneak peek.



A newly unveiled panel has been revealed, by the events schedule, which will house the relatively anticipated animated series. The panel will be taking place on the 20th of July at 6:00 PM in room 25 ABC.



The official description of the panel reads as such:

Kazuhiro Tsuchiya (Capcom, video game producer, Mega Man, Asura’s Wrath), Man of Action (creators of Ben 10 and the team and characters of Big Hero 6), and Logan McPherson (DHX Studios, VP, creative and animated production, Slugterra, The Deep, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2D series) give a behind-the-scenes peek into the production of this new animated show, aimed at kids 5 to 11.



Celebrating the 30-year legacy of this iconic, game-based character, the panelists will discuss the background and creative evolution of the new series, followed by screening of never-before-seen footage from the show, coming soon to Cartoon Network.



There will also be an event held to celebrate the iconic character's 30th anniversary which will take place on July 19th from 3:30 to 4:30 PM in room 6BCF. Tsuchiya, Mega Man X Legacy Collection producer Nonaka Daizo and Capcom’s Tim Turi will all be present at that celebratory panel - which will debut some new footage of Mega Man 11.

Though many aren't happy with the redesign of the character or pleased with the demographic of which the show is aimed at (young gamers), it will still be interesting to see how it turns out.



What do you think of the upcoming animated series? Are you looking forward to Fully Charged?