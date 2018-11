BANDAI NAMCO PICTURES And Eight Other Studios Team Up With DENTSU To Form DENTSU JAPANIMATION STUDIO

Bandai Namco Pictures

David Production

MAPPA

The Answer Studio

Studio Colorido

Lidenfilms

Pierrot

Production I.G.

Sunrise

The name Dentsu may sound familiar to anime fans as the advertising company recently was responsible for developing, distributing, jointly managing, and co-producing the newseries on Cartoon Network. This was made possible by the company's decision to team up with Canada's DHX Media.Between their recent successful team-up with DHX and the fact that anime accounts for almost eighty percent of Japan's screen content export business, Dentsu has decided that anime is where the money is. They will be working with the following nine studios initially to form Dentsu Japanimation Studio, but bear in mind that it is said more studios will also be joining.An alliance has already been formed between the studios above as they have joined DJS, a single and much more high-functioning service company for anime production. Dentsu will provide experts from various fields from withing their own group helping DJS to make it easier for specialists in the company to share and save information as well as create promotional animation and original video content. It was also noted in the announcement that in recent years, the orders from foreign countries to use Japanese animation for marketing purposes has increased.What do you think of this? Are any of these companies ones that effect your viewing habits? Let us know below!