BANDAI NAMCO PICTURES And Eight Other Studios Team Up With DENTSU To Form DENTSU JAPANIMATION STUDIO
The name Dentsu may sound familiar to anime fans as the advertising company recently was responsible for developing, distributing, jointly managing, and co-producing the new Mega Man series on Cartoon Network. This was made possible by the company's decision to team up with Canada's DHX Media.
Due to the rising popularity of Japanese Animation abroad, a new coalition has been formed with the goal of high-functioning original anime content production.
Between their recent successful team-up with DHX and the fact that anime accounts for almost eighty percent of Japan's screen content export business, Dentsu has decided that anime is where the money is. They will be working with the following nine studios initially to form Dentsu Japanimation Studio, but bear in mind that it is said more studios will also be joining.
An alliance has already been formed between the studios above as they have joined DJS, a single and much more high-functioning service company for anime production. Dentsu will provide experts from various fields from withing their own group helping DJS to make it easier for specialists in the company to share and save information as well as create promotional animation and original video content. It was also noted in the announcement that in recent years, the orders from foreign countries to use Japanese animation for marketing purposes has increased.
Bandai Namco Pictures
David Production
MAPPA
The Answer Studio
Studio Colorido
Lidenfilms
Pierrot
Production I.G.
Sunrise
