MF GHOST Season 3 Speeds Towards 2026 Premiere As Manga Comes To An End

Shuichi Shigeno's racing manga MF Ghost officially came to an end this week with the final chapter published in issue 12 of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine. However, there is still plenty for fans of the successor to Initial D to look forward to.

Back in January, it was confirmed that Season 3 of MF Ghost is in production, and now we know that the anime series will broadcast in Japan next year. The release window was shared alongside a special commemorative video for the manga as well as an illustration by Naoyuki Onda, the anime's character designer andr chief animation director.

MF Ghost is an anime adaptation fo the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The manga serves as a sequel to Initial D — Shigeno's previous work — and focuses on Japanese street racing. The anime is produced by Felix Film and licensed by Crunchyroll, which describes the racing story:

Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG—and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit!

Season 3 was announced in January with a teaser trailer that promises more intense racing action as we head toward the Peninsula Manazura for MFG's third round.

Seasons 1 and 2 of MF Ghost are both currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs.

The MF Ghost manga debuted in September 2017 and has a fairly strong following to the tune of over four million copies in circulation. Kodansha USA publishes an English-language version of the series, describing it:

The author of Initial D has roared back onto the track with another hit! In a near future where cars have mostly switched over to sustainable power, combustion engine racing is a rarity. The MFG is the last major race for this dying breed, and half-Japanese Kanata Rivington has come back to try his luck. But that’s not all he’s come to Japan to do…he’s searching for his father, too. Can even the ambitious Kanata accomplish all he’s set out to do?

Now that the manga has ended, it's unclear what will fill the void for those intrigued with underground street racing, but at least we know there is another season to look forward to next year.