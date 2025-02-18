MF GHOST Season 3 Speeds Towards 2026 Premiere As Manga Comes To An End

MF GHOST Season 3 Speeds Towards 2026 Premiere As Manga Comes To An End

Celebrate the ending of the MF Ghost manga with a special commemorative video and illustration from the anime's character designer, Naoyuki Onda. Season 3 of the show returns in Japan next year!

News
By MattIsForReal - Feb 18, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Shuichi Shigeno's racing manga MF Ghost officially came to an end this week with the final chapter published in issue 12 of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine. However, there is still plenty for fans of the successor to Initial D to look forward to.

Back in January, it was confirmed that Season 3 of MF Ghost is in production, and now we know that the anime series will broadcast in Japan next year. The release window was shared alongside a special commemorative video for the manga as well as an illustration by Naoyuki Onda, the anime's character designer andr chief animation director.

A commemorative illustration by character designer / chief animation director Naoyuki Onda celebrating the conclusion of the MF GHOST manga. The artwork features the main cast of pit crew and drivers gathered around the camera frame, smiling, waving, winking, and offering thumbs up.

MF Ghost is an anime adaptation fo the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The manga serves as a sequel to Initial D — Shigeno's previous work — and focuses on Japanese street racing. The anime is produced by Felix Film and licensed by Crunchyroll, which describes the racing story:

Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG—and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit!

Season 3 was announced in January with a teaser trailer that promises more intense racing action as we head toward the Peninsula Manazura for MFG's third round.

Seasons 1 and 2 of MF Ghost are both currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs. 

The MF Ghost manga debuted in September 2017 and has a fairly strong following to the tune of over four million copies in circulation.  Kodansha USA publishes an English-language version of the series, describing it:

The author of Initial D has roared back onto the track with another hit! In a near future where cars have mostly switched over to sustainable power, combustion engine racing is a rarity. The MFG is the last major race for this dying breed, and half-Japanese Kanata Rivington has come back to try his luck. But that’s not all he’s come to Japan to do…he’s searching for his father, too. Can even the ambitious Kanata accomplish all he’s set out to do?

Now that the manga has ended, it's unclear what will fill the void for those intrigued with underground street racing, but at least we know there is another season to look forward to next year.

Nowlu Revealed As Singer For GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS Ending Theme Song
Related:

Nowlu Revealed As Singer For GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS Ending Theme Song
WITCH WATCH Subtitled Trailer Teases Magical Hijinks And Reveals Opening Theme Song By Yoasobi
Recommended For You:

WITCH WATCH Subtitled Trailer Teases Magical Hijinks And Reveals Opening Theme Song By Yoasobi

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder