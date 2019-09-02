MISS KOBAYASHI'S DRAGON MAID Season 2 Has Been Announced
Anime fans around the world are rejoicing right now as the news of a second season of Miss Kobayahi's Dragon Maid (Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon) has leaked out ahead of the official release in a Japanese manga magazine. Expect an official announcement to come early next week.
The surprisingly hilarious TV anime adaptation of Cool-kyou Shinja's slice of life manga will be receiving a second season. It was recently announced that the manga series was approaching its climax.
Hopefully, KyoAni and all of the original staff are returning for the sequel. Recently, series creator Coolkyoushinja announced that the manga was nearing its climax. The 13-episode season one aired during the Winter 2017 anime season and adapted random chapters, making it difficult to see where the anime currently stands in relation to the original source material (though most would agree volumes 1-3 of the manga were covered).
To date, there have been 5 volumes of the ongoing manga released, which began serialization in Futabasha's Monthly Action Magazine in May 2013.
