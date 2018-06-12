MIX Anime Series Reveals Its Staff, New Visual And Release Date

The official ytv.co.jp/mix website has revealed the upcoming sports anime series Mix's staff list, key visual and release date. This anime is an adaptation of author Mitsuru Adachi's manga series of the same name. The anime will air on April 2019 on the Nippon TV and YTV television networks. The key visual has the two Tachibana brothers throw a pitch together. Here is the staff behind the project.
Staff
Director: Odahiro Watanabe
Series Composition: Atsuhiro Tomioka
Character Design: Takao Maki
Music: Norihito Sumitomo
Studio: OLM
The manga series has been published since May 12, 2012 by Shogakukan in the Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine under the Shonen demographic. It currently has 12 volumes out, there is no official English or North American license.
This manga and anime series serve as a sequel to the Touch manga/anime. The manga series ran from 1981 to 1986 and is also written and illustrated by Mitsuru Adachi. It has 26 volumes with 257 chapters out. The anime series ran from March 24, 1985 to March 22, 1987 and has 101 episodes, Studio Gallop animated it.
The story takes place in the same Meisei Gakuen high school as Touch, only it is set 26 years later. Like Touch, Mix revolves around brothers and baseball as a main theme.
Mix: Meisei Story is out on April 2019
