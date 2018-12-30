MOB PSYCHO 100 II Getting Simulcast From Animex Asia

Studio Bones' action comedy slice of life supernatural anime series, Mob Psycho 100 II , will be getting a simulcast by Animax Asia. Hit the jump to get all the details.

Anime streaming company, Animax Asia, has announced that it will be offering a simulcast for the upcoming shonen anime series Mob Psycho 100 II. The company will also be simulcasting the following series: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Yo-kai Watch: Shadowside, Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody, and Lupin the Third: Part 5.



The only anime that has a release date is Mob Psycho 100 II, hitting the streaming service on January 8. The series will premiere in Japan on January 7 and will hit ABC TV on January 10. Crunchyroll will stream the show worldwide with the exception of Asia.

Tickets are available for Crunchyroll premium subscribers right now and the general audience can buy them on Friday, December 7. The new opening theme of the season is 99.9 by MOB CHOIR feat sajou no hana and the ending theme is Memo Sepia by sajou no hana. The screening of the first episode will be on January 5, 2019 in over 500 theaters across the U.S.

Mob Psycho 100 II is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. and Shogakukan and Bones is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime published from April 2012 to December 2017 with 16 volumes and 109 chapters in total. Ura Sunday performed the serialization.

