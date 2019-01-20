MOB PSYCHO 100 Season 2 Episode Count Reportedly Revealed
If the first season of Mob Psycho 100 consisted of 12 episodes and covered 50 of the manga's 101 chapters, how long will the show's second season run? Logically, the best guess would be 12 and that appears to be the case according to noted Twitter anime/manga scooper @Spy_Otaku. There were many anime fans who worried that Studio Bones would turn the series' second season into a 2-cour show given how popular the first season became. For many anime fans, Mob Psycho is the better series, compared to ONE's other hit, One-Punch Man.
The Mob Psycho 100 manga has already concluded and stands at 101 chapters. The first season of the TV anime adaptation covered the first 50 for a total of 12 episodes.
The first season of the 12-episode TV anime adaptation of Mob Psycho 100 aired during the Summer 2016 anime season. It was followed by a OVA compilation special that focused on Mob's con man mentor Reigen, whose closing credits confirmed that season 2 was in the works.
SYNOPSIS
Eighth-grader Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama has tapped into his inner wellspring of psychic prowess at a young age. But the power quickly proves to be a liability when he realizes the potential danger in his skills. Choosing to suppress his power, Mob's only present use for his ability is to impress his longtime crush, Tsubomi, who soon grows bored of the same tricks.
In order to effectuate control on his skills, Mob enlists himself under the wing of Arataka Reigen, a con artist claiming to be a psychic, who exploits Mob's powers for pocket change. Now, exorcizing evil spirits on command has become a part of Mob's daily, monotonous life. However, the psychic energy he exerts is barely the tip of the iceberg; if his vast potential and unrestrained emotions run berserk, a cataclysmic event that would render him completely unrecognizable will be triggered. The progression toward Mob's explosion is rising and attempting to stop it is futile.
