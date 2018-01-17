MONSTER HUNTER WORLD Gets A Near Perfect First Review Scoring
With the release of Capcom’s highly anticipated action role-playing game Monster Hunter World for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One coming soon, the reviews have started rolling in. Sadly PC players will have to wait until autumn 2018 to receive the title. And if the first review for the upcoming release is anything to go by, then PC fans might have trouble exercising patience, as it has given the game an almost perfect score.
According to this week’s issue of the popular Japanese magazine Famitsu, the publication has enjoyed Monster Hunter World so greatly that it almost gave the title a perfect score!
Capcom’s impending action-RPG received such high praise due to the game being a successful evolution of the series by offering an ease-of-play that accommodates both newcomers and those familiar with the franchise.
With Monster Hunter World‘s official launch date for consoles less than two weeks away, Capcom has been relentlessly promoting the title with a handful of televised advertisements and in-depth gameplay videos. For example, one recently released clip in particular only focuses on the new Coral Highlands location, showing potential players the area’s ocean floor-like design while also highlighting the flying wyverns Paulumu and Legiana.
For the North American Monster Hunter World fans on PlayStation 4 who want to get a taste of the action and see what all the fuss is about before its release next week, Capcom has partnered with Sony for the game’s final beta, which is set to take part on January 18 through January 22. The last beta will include the previously released Great Jagras, Anjanath, and Barroth quests, as well as a battle against Nergigante. Bearing all of this in mind, it’s quite possible that Famitsu’s almost perfect review score could wind up coloring some fans’ opinions of the game and drive them toward buying Monster Hunter World on day one without even giving the beta a go.
Here is a short game play video for those who are curious or want to learn more about the game, followed by a trailer for the game for your viewing pleasure!
