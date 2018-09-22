MONSTER STRIKE THE MOVIE: SORA NO KANATA Releases New Promotional Video

Studio Hibari's action fantasy game anime, Monster Strike, has released a new promotional video for its movie adaptation, Monster Strike The Movie: sora No Kanata. Check out the trailer.

The official Monster Strike YouTube channel has uploaded a new promotional video for the upcoming film Monster Strike The Movie: Sora No Kanata. The video is 1.20 minutes long and gives a small hint on what the story will be.



Hiroshi Nishikor is directing the film, Ikami Takashi writes the screenplay, Yuichi Tanaka is under character design and the art director is Atsuko Akagi.



Studios Orange and XFLAG are in charge of animating the project while Warner Bros. Movie distributes it.



The voice cast is the following:



Masataka Kubota as Kanata

Hirose Alice as Sola

Yamadera Koichi as Senju

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Touya

Yuki Aki as Yuuna



The anime series, Monster Strike, has finished airing with a total of 51 episodes, aired from October 2015 to December 2016. Studio Hibari animated the project and Ultra Super Pictures produced it.





