MY HERO ACADEMIA Voice Actor Kouki Uchiyama Discusses The Animes Third Season
The official website of the My Hero Academia anime posted a special interview with Tomura Shigaraki's voice actor Kouki Uchiyama. Uchiyama discussed his work on both previous seasons of the anime as well as the upcoming third season.
The official website of the My Hero Academia anime posted a special interview with Tomura Shigaraki's voice actor Kouki Uchiyama on Friday.
Uchiyama said he is looking forward to seeing what will happen with Dabi and Toga and their affiliation with the League of Villains, as well as how things will develop with them and Shigaraki. Discovering upcoming confrontations with Deku and the other Heroes will be a highlight for Uchiyama.
In response to a question asking if he knows what will happen to Shigaraki in the next season, Uchiyama said:
Shigaraki is not a character who appears every time, so with the timing of his coming turn, I've read ahead in the manga just a little bit. Every time is trial and error, but depending on the original work, I think there are situations when it's better to know everything far in the future and situations when that's not the case. Sometimes you can overdo it if you go and prepare yourself and act with a certain emotion because that type of development is ahead. Of course, the staff will tell you the important points for the character, so I think my stance now is just right. And so without knowing that much about the developments of My Hero Academia's third season, I'm looking forward to it.
He also replied with a response to a comment that Shigaraki has no friends, Uchiyama laughed and said:
What are friends even? I don't know what'll happen, but because there's interesting characters, it looks like there will be a lot of intertwined relationships, and I'm looking forward to it.
Uchiyama ended the interview by sharing a message to viewers. He said that while he knows a lot of people are rooting for Deku and the Heroes, the Villains will also change as the story progresses, so he hopes fans will pay attention to them, too.
Here is the official teaser trailer for the third season of My Hero Academia for your viewing pleasure!
The anime's new season will cover the forest school trip arc from Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga. The staff will announce more information, including the premiere date, at a later time. Funimation confirmed earlier this month that it will continue its My Hero Academia stream with the third season.
What are your thoughts on his answers to questions? Are you excited for the third season of My Hero Academia? Who is your favorite hero/villain in the show? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!
