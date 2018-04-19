MY HERO ACADEMIA Will Be Airing On Toonami This Year
Earlier today the official facebook page for Adult Swim's Toonami block made the announcement that it will be airing all three seasons of My Hero Academia this year. Toonami will premiere the first episode on May 5th at 11:30 pm.
On the official Facebook page for Adult Swim's Toonami block, it has been announced that all three seasons of My Hero Academia will be airing on Toonami this year.
Check out the new schedule down below to find out when your favorite anime is on Toonami down below:
10:30 p.m. – Dragon Ball Super
11:00 p.m. – Dragon Ball Z Kai
11:30 p.m. – My Hero Academia
12:00 a.m. – FLCL
12:30 a.m. – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
1:00 a.m. – Hunter x Hunter
1:30 a.m. – Black Clover
2:00 a.m. – Naruto Shippūden
2:30 a.m. – Space Dandy
3:00 a.m. – Cowboy Bebop
3:30 a.m. – Ghost in the Shell: 2nd GIG
Check out the official English dub trailer for the first season of My Hero Academia down below:
Synopsis: Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]