MY HERO ACADEMIA Will Be Airing On Toonami This Year

Synopsis: Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.

Earlier today the official facebook page for Adult Swim's Toonami block made the announcement that it will be airing all three seasons of My Hero Academia this year. Toonami will premiere the first episode on May 5th at 11:30 pm.Check out the new schedule down below to find out when your favorite anime is on Toonami down below:10:30 p.m. – Dragon Ball Super11:00 p.m. – Dragon Ball Z Kai11:30 p.m. – My Hero Academia12:00 a.m. – FLCL12:30 a.m. – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure1:00 a.m. – Hunter x Hunter1:30 a.m. – Black Clover2:00 a.m. – Naruto Shipp┼źden2:30 a.m. – Space Dandy3:00 a.m. – Cowboy Bebop3:30 a.m. – Ghost in the Shell: 2nd GIGCheck out the official English dub trailer for the first season of My Hero Academia down below: