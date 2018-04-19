Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

MY HERO ACADEMIA Will Be Airing On Toonami This Year

On the official Facebook page for Adult Swim's Toonami block, it has been announced that all three seasons of My Hero Academia will be airing on Toonami this year.

Earlier today the official facebook page for Adult Swim's Toonami block made the announcement that it will be airing all three seasons of My Hero Academia this year. Toonami will premiere the first episode on May 5th at 11:30 pm.

Check out the new schedule down below to find out when your favorite anime is on Toonami down below:

10:30 p.m. – Dragon Ball Super
11:00 p.m. – Dragon Ball Z Kai
11:30 p.m. – My Hero Academia
12:00 a.m. – FLCL
12:30 a.m. – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
1:00 a.m. – Hunter x Hunter
1:30 a.m. – Black Clover
2:00 a.m. – Naruto Shippūden
2:30 a.m. – Space Dandy
3:00 a.m. – Cowboy Bebop
3:30 a.m. – Ghost in the Shell: 2nd GIG

Check out the official English dub trailer for the first season of My Hero Academia down below:



Synopsis: Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
