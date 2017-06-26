Catch Snippets Of The New MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 OP In This 2nd Cour Preview

The second cour (or second half) of My Hero Academia season 2 is right around the corner and that means it's time for a new opening theme song.

At the 00:40 mark of the new preview for My Hero Academia season 2's second cour, you can listen to a snippet of J-rock band amazarashi's new opening theme for the show, which is titled " Sora ni Utaeba" ("If You Would Sing in the Sky").







There won't be a new episode next Saturday, July 01 so the second cour will kick off on July 08. The new arc will focus on Tenya Iida's hunt for the hero-killer Stain, who greviously injured his older-brother- the Pro Hero, Ingenium. The next arc also focuses on Deku's training with All Might's former teacher, Gran Torino.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]