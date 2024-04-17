MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Countdown Kicks Off With Class 1-A Character Visuals

With just a few weeks until the premiere of My Hero Academia Season 7, the countdown has officially begun.

The official Twitter/X account for the anime is drumming up hype for the new season, sharing a series of character visuals for the young heroes in Class 1-A.

Character posters for Eijiro Kirishima, Tenya Iida, Koji Koda, and Mina Ashido were posted online, and you can check them out below!

My Hero Academia Season 7 looks to be the most intense arc yet in the series. This season's story will follow the "Star and Stripe," "U.A. Traitor," and the first parts of the "Final War" arc from the original manga series. In it, Star and Stripe, America's #1 Pro Hero, arrives to fight Tomura Shigaraki by All Might's request, while Deku's confrontation with Shigaraki escalates.

Kenji Nagasaki, the series director, serves as Chief Director on Season 7 with Naomi Nakayama in the director's position at studio BONES. Yusuke Kuroda will continue handling series composition and scripts. Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima will craft character designs, while Yuki Hayashi will compose the music.

It was recently revealed that Japanese rock band Omoinotake are the performers of the ending theme for Season 7, entitled "Tsubomi." TK From Ling Tosite Sigure perofrms the opening theme of Season 7.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will premiere on May 4, 2024 in Japan. The series will stream weekly on Crucnhyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, with new episodes airing at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m.

Before the new season, fans can get caught up with all of the major highlights that have happened in the series thanks to My Hero Academia: Memories. This four-part mini-series recaps "the epic moments of the series thus far." So far, two of the four recap episodes have been released with the final two airing on April 20 and April 27. If you've yet to even start the series, you can stream it in its entirety on Crunchyroll.

Looking even further ahead, My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, the anime's fourth feature film, will debut in Japan on August 2, 2024. There's no North American release date yet, but one should be announced.