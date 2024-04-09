MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE: YOU'RE NEXT Star Calls New Dark Might Role A "Difficult Challenge"

The upcoming My Hero Academia film is set to introduce a brand new villain and as we learned with a recent trailer, he looks quite familiar. He might sound familiar, too.

The latest trailer for My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next teased the new antagonist "Dark Might," who appears to be the villainous doppelganger of All Might. And fittingly, the new villain will be voiced by Kenta Miyake, the same actor who voices All Might.

It was a major shock when revealed alongside the newest trailer, and Miyake has finally addressed the new role. In a statement posted to social media, Miyake said voicing Dark Might in the upcoming film was "a difficult challenge," but ultimately one that provided a new perspective as he's now been able to see "both the hero's side and the villain's side."

The actor expressed excitement about the upcoming movie and urged his fans to check it out in theaters.

Here is the full translated statement (courtesy ComicBook.com):

"This time around, I found myself unexpectedly in charge of the voice of two roles. For this new role, he is a villain, and his name is Dark Might. It is a difficult challenge for me. However, I feel like I've gained a new perspective by seeing both the hero's side and the villain's side, so I'm excited about it. Please come and experience the impact of the mysterious villain Dark Might in theaters."

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is the anime's fourth feature film. It will debut in theaters in Japan on August 2, 2024.

There's no North American release date yet, but we expect one to be announced. Seeing as how the previous films were released in the west, it's likely that My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next will do the same.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the debut of the seventh season of My Hero Academia next month on May 4th.

Leading up to the highly anticipated season premiere, there will be a small recap mini-series. My Hero Academia: Memories will consist of four episodes that recap the "epic moments of the series thus far." The first episode has already been released, but the remaining three will release every week on April 13, April 20, and April 27.

The entirety of the My Hero Academia anime series, including its films, specials, and this recap series, can be streamed on Crunchyroll, which is also where Season 7 will be found.