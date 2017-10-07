MY HERO ACADEMIA Gets An Action Packed Season 2B Trailer

A new Season 2B trailer for My Hero Academia has hit the web! Hit the jump, check it out the trailer and let us know what you think!

The second season of My Hero Academia has been nothing short of fantastic. The best part is, we are only half way through the season 2! Today we get an action packed season 2B trailer.At times season 2 has been a little slow, but if the second half is anything like the epic battle animations we see in the trailer we are in for a treat. The hype is real for the new story arc. Check it out below!My Hero Academia made its debut back in 2014 in the Weekly Shonen Jump and was later made into the popular anime we know and love in 2016.My Hero Academia is Streaming currently on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Funimation of course, is in charge of siludubs and simulcasting, while Crunchyroll will have English subtitles.

About My Hero Academia Season 2:



Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.