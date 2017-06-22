MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 Gets New OP From J-rock Band amazarashi

A brand new arc in My Hero Academia season 2 kicks off in July which means new opening and closing theme songs from amazarashi and LiSA.

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 12 published volumes, with a thirteenth slated for April The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release

VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release

The second cour ofseason 2 kicks off July 8 and with that comes new OP and ED theme songs. The opening will be provided by J-rock band, who'll sing "Sora ni Utaeba" (If I Sing In The Sky).The ending theme will be provided by J-pop singerand her new song, "Datte Atashi no Hero" (Still My Hero).The news comes by way of advance copies of the 30th issue of Shueisha'smagazine, which doesn't officially hit Japanese news stands until Monday.The second cour will focus on the Hero killer, Stain.



The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.



Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.



Key Staff

Animation Studio: Studio Bones

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda

Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi



Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.