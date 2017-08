New MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 "Shigaraki Quirk" Clip

Leader of the League of Villains. He is covered in disembodied hands and has a Quirk that causes anyone he touches to disintegrate.



Izuku’s friends are in danger, and together they’ll kick it up a notch to fight alongside ace heroes!

Funimation has released a new video clip for the hit series My Hero Academia. In this clip we learn about Shigaraki, the leader of the League of Villains. His super power? He has the ability to disentigrate anything that he touches in an instant. He is also covered in disembodied hands, which is a terrifying sight indeed!