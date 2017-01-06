UPDATE: Bones' MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 Casts Go Inoue As Stain
According to advanced solicitations for the 27th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, Go Inoue will voice Stain in an upcoming episode of My Hero Academia season 2. If you recall, the shadowy silhouette of Stain appeared in the last closing seconds of the anime's first season.
Inoue is best known for portraying Sky High in Tiger & Bunny and more recently, Kaisar Lidfard in Rage of Bahamut: Genesis.
The 27th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will hit news stands on Monday and will a first look at Stain's character design for the anime.
My Hero Academia season 2 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, with a simuldub airing on FUNimation.
UPDATE: It seems Stain's reveal won't wait until Monday as a scan of the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue has leaked online.
ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA
The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 12 published volumes, with a thirteenth slated for April The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---
VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc
VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)
VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)
VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)
VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)
VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)
VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release
VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release
The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.
Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.
Key Staff
Animation Studio: Studio Bones
Director: Kenji Nagasaki
Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda
Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi
Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
