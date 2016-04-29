Weekly Shonen Jump Reveals Plans For An Original MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime
A new My Hero Academia anime is on the way. The news was leaked ahead of the full reveal that will be contained in the 8th 2017 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which will be released tomorrow. Further details on the project will be announced in Shonen Jump's 9th issue, which goes on sale, January 30. My Hero Academia author Kōhei Horikoshi is developing the original story.
In addition to the official second season of My Hero Academia that's premiering during the Spring 2017 anime season, an original/spin-off anime, written by manga author Kōhei Horikoshi.
While details are scarce, it has been confirmed that the new anime will be bundled with the 14th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga - which is currently without a release date. But for context, the 13th volume hits retailer shelves on April 4, so there's likely going to be a bit of a wait for the new series and if we had to make an educated guess, it won't be released until the upcoming second season wraps.
In addition to the My Hero Academia manga, Horikoshi also writes a spinoff manga series titled My Hero Academia Smash!, which is currently ongoing. A second spinoff, titled Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Court Betten is also ongoing. Could the new spinoff series follow one of these titles?
The second season of My Hero Academia premieres this April and will tackle the U.A. Sports Festival arc.
The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 11 published volumes, with two more slated for February and April The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---
VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc
VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)
VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)
VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)
VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)
VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)
VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release
VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release
In addition to the eleven volumes published, there are 22 additional chapters (issues) which will make up the 12th and 13th volumes respectively. The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.
Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Hulu and FUNimation in the US.
Key Staff
Animation Studio: Studio Bones
Director: Kenji Nagasaki
Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda
Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi
Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
