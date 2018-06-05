Netflix Begins Streaming Live-Action KAKEGURUI In US

Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!"



All in on the new series? Kakegurui is streaming on Netflix now!

Launching inin 2014,, was a series that was celebrated not only in printed form but also in visual form. After the sucessful first season of the anime (now confirmed to be getting a second season) a live action series was announced and filmed. This ten episode series premiered in mid January, in Japan, with Tsutomu Hanabusa () directing. Now audiences that reside in the UK or the United States can enjoy this series through the Netflix streaming service starting now! While the anime on the service is available it is now possible to view the live action version and you can check out the interesting bio below: