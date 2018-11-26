Netflix Drop The First Trailer For Their ULTRAMAN Series, Which Will Release On April 1st, 2019

Netflix and Production I.G. recently revealed that their upcoming Ultraman series will debut on April 1st, 2019. Hit the jump to watch the exciting, new trailer.

has been released . It gives us our first look at the show's CG appearance and also reveals that the anime-inspired series will arrive on the streaming service on April 1st, 2019.



We also got a new synopsis for the series - which goes as such: "Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary "Giant of Light" now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."



Netflix's Ultraman is set to debut on April 1st, 2019.