New Anime Series SENGOKU NIGHT BLOOD Cast Revealed
The new anime series Sengoku Night Blood is based on the otome smart phone game by Otomate, in which the the samurai of the Warring States Period are reimagined as rival clans of vampires and werewolves. Sengoku Night Blood will broadcast on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and BS11 beginning in October of 2017.
The New Anime Series based on a mobile game Sengoku Night Blood has announced the main staff and cast and revealed some key art! Hit the jump to get the full details!
The main cast and characters for the show are included down below, as well as new art work and a trailer that have been released to celebrate the announcement. Also make sure and check out the staff and crew at the bottom!
Toyotomi Army:
Oda Army:
Natsuki Hanae as Toyotomi Hideyoshi.
Yoshihide Sasaki as Ishida Mitsunari.
Shunsuke Takeuchi as Kuroda Kanbei.
Ryōta Ōsaka as Takenaka Hanbei.
Ikkei Yamamoto as Maeda Toshiie.
Uesugi Army:
Toshiyuki Morikawa as Oda Nobunaga.
Nobunaga Shimazaki as Akechi Mitsuhide.
Yūsuke Kobayashi as Mori Ranmaru.
Masakazu Morita as Shibata Katsuie.
Tomoaki Maeno as Niwa Nagahide.
Takeda Army:
Kōsuke Toriumi as Uesugi Kenshin.
Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kakizaki Kageie.
Hikaru Midorikawa as Amakasu Kagemochi.
Yoshihiko Aramaki as Uesugi Kagekatsu.
Tetsuya Kakihara as Naoe Kanetsugu.
Sanada Army:
Katsuyuki Konishi as Takeda Shingen.
Yoshiki Nakajima as Yamagata Masakage.
Ryōhei Kimura as Kōsaka Masanobu.
Kōtarō Nishiyama as Naitō Masatoyo.
Hiroki Yasumoto as Baba Nobuharu.
Date Army:
Daiki Yamashita as Sanada Yukimura.
Showtaro Morikubo as Sanada Nobuyuki.
Ayumu Murase as Sarutobi Sasuke.
Ryō Kitamura as Kirigakure Saizō.
Taku Yashiro as Yuri Kamonosuke.
Here is the official trailer for your viewing pleasure! Have you played the mobile game before? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
Yūichirō Umehara as Date Masamune.
Nobuhiko Okamoto as Date Shigezane.
Takuya Satou as Katakura Kojūrō.
The main staff for Sengoku Night Blood includes the following below:
Original work: Sengoku Night Blood (Otomate x Kadokawa x Marvelous)
Original character design: Kagerou Usuba, Mai Hanamura, Shikisakigumi, miko, Kuroyuki, Teita and others
Director: Katsuya Kikuchi (The Royal Tutor)
Series composition: Yuko Kakihara
Character design: Sei Komatsubara, Rena Okuyama, Chisato Nakata
Art director / art settings: Hidenori Nakahara
Color design: Aiko Matsuyama
Director of photography: Hideki Imaizumi
Editor: Takashi Sakurai
Sound director: Chikako Yokota
Sound production: Delfi Sound
Music: Naoyuki Horiko
Music production: TV Asahi Music
Animation production: Typhoon Graphics (OneRoom, Room Mate)
