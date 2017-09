New Anime Series SENGOKU NIGHT BLOOD Cast Revealed

Natsuki Hanae as Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

Yoshihide Sasaki as Ishida Mitsunari.

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Kuroda Kanbei.

Ryōta Ōsaka as Takenaka Hanbei.

Ikkei Yamamoto as Maeda Toshiie.

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Oda Nobunaga.

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Akechi Mitsuhide.

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Mori Ranmaru.

Masakazu Morita as Shibata Katsuie.

Tomoaki Maeno as Niwa Nagahide.

Kōsuke Toriumi as Uesugi Kenshin.

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kakizaki Kageie.

Hikaru Midorikawa as Amakasu Kagemochi.

Yoshihiko Aramaki as Uesugi Kagekatsu.

Tetsuya Kakihara as Naoe Kanetsugu.

Katsuyuki Konishi as Takeda Shingen.

Yoshiki Nakajima as Yamagata Masakage.

Ryōhei Kimura as Kōsaka Masanobu.

Kōtarō Nishiyama as Naitō Masatoyo.

Hiroki Yasumoto as Baba Nobuharu.

Daiki Yamashita as Sanada Yukimura.

Showtaro Morikubo as Sanada Nobuyuki.

Ayumu Murase as Sarutobi Sasuke.

Ryō Kitamura as Kirigakure Saizō.

Taku Yashiro as Yuri Kamonosuke.

Yūichirō Umehara as Date Masamune.

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Date Shigezane.

Takuya Satou as Katakura Kojūrō.

Original work: Sengoku Night Blood (Otomate x Kadokawa x Marvelous)

Original character design: Kagerou Usuba, Mai Hanamura, Shikisakigumi, miko, Kuroyuki, Teita and others

Director: Katsuya Kikuchi (The Royal Tutor)

Series composition: Yuko Kakihara

Character design: Sei Komatsubara, Rena Okuyama, Chisato Nakata

Art director / art settings: Hidenori Nakahara

Color design: Aiko Matsuyama

Director of photography: Hideki Imaizumi

Editor: Takashi Sakurai

Sound director: Chikako Yokota

Sound production: Delfi Sound

Music: Naoyuki Horiko

Music production: TV Asahi Music

Animation production: Typhoon Graphics (OneRoom, Room Mate)

The new anime seriesis based on the otome smart phone game by Otomate, in which the the samurai of the Warring States Period are reimagined as rival clans of vampires and werewolves.will broadcast on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and BS11 beginning in October of 2017.The main cast and characters for the show are included down below, as well as new art work and a trailer that have been released to celebrate the announcement. Also make sure and check out the staff and crew at the bottom!Here is the official trailer for your viewing pleasure! Have you played the mobile game before? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!The main staff forincludes the following below: