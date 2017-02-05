Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

New BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Live Action Trailer And Highlight Videos

Warner Brother Japan has a special treat for the fans of the Blade of the Immortal manga and franchise. Hit the jump, check out a new trailer and some highlight videos.

KILLAMOJO | 5/2/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Warner Brothers Japan has launched a new live action trailer and a series of highlights videos for the upcoming adaptation of Blade of the Immortal film.  The video has some great new footage and previews the films "Live to Die Another Day" theme song. The film will launch this Saturday, but no plans have been released yet for any North American release. Hopefully it will jump the pond just like the Rurouni Kenshin trilogy.


 

 

 

Hiroaki Samura first released the Blade of the Immortal manga series in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine back in 1993. The manga has been extremely popular with 30 volumes that have been published in 22 countries and territories. 

Dark Horse first published the Blade of the Immortal manga in North America and is re-releasing it in omnibus form. Due to the manga's success, an anime series was created in 2008. 
