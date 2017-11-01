New Cast Member Joins MY HERO ACADEMIA For Its Second Season!

Shonen Jump set to reveal new cast member, Wataru Hatano, for the second season of the MY HERO ACADEMIA anime series. Read on for more details!

This year's 10th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is set to reveal details on Wataru Hatano , the newest cast member to join the My Hero Academia anime series! Hatano has been cast as Hitoshi Shinso, a student whose Quirk is Brainwashing.

The anime will air on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. on the NTV (Nippon TV) and YTV (Yomiuri TV) channels starting on March 25. The new season will cover the U.A. Sports Festival arc of Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga.



Funimation streamed the anime's first season in Japanese with English subtitles in North America and the U.K. as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed a broadcast dub.



About the series:

Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.