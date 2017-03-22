New K THE MOVIE: MISSING KINGS Trailer Has Hit To Celebrate Home Video Release
VIZ Media has released another official K the Movie: Missing Kings trailer to celebrate the title's home video release. The film is now available via Blu-ray/DVD combo pack and digital HD. The disc sets include the movie in 16x9 Widescreen, English & Japanese 5.1 & stereo audio, English subtitles, character bio gallery, trailers, and more! You can order it from their site by heading over to http://www.viz.com/watch/movie/k-video/12655.
K the Movie: Missing Kings has landed on Blu-ray/DVD combo pack and VIZ Media has released a new trailer to celebrate. Learn more after the jump!
Silver Clan members Kuro and Neko are on a mission to find their king, Shiro, who went missing after the battle on the School Island involving four of the seven colored kings. During their search, the two discover that Red Clan member Anna Kushina has become the target of the mysterious Green Clan, which intends to use the girl’s special power to track down Shiro. Now the Silver Clan and Red Clan find themselves joining forces to protect Shiro and Anna from this new threat. But will this unexpected alliance be enough to counter the Green Clan’s top fighters, as well as its king?
